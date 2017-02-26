The Board Room for Feb. 27

Achievements
▪ Dream Vacations, the nation’s leading home-based travel agent franchise, recently named Clovis franchise Dream Vacations-Frazier & Associates a member of the 2017 “Circle of Excellence,” an elite program that recognizes agents for top sales achievement.
▪ Nine central San Joaquin Valley drivers recently were inducted into UPS’ Circle of Honor for 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Of 10,257 full-time UPS drivers in California, 890 are active in the Circle of Honor, including 172 new members this year. New honorees from the Valley are Steve Hansen, Kevin Mendoza and James Wiebe of Clovis; Larry Woods of Kingsburg; Kelly Camara of Hanford; Stacey Lyons of Madera; Walter Sitar of Mariposa; Arthur Sanchez of Tulare; and Aaron Cullum of Visalia.
▪ Martin F. Menz, CFO and treasurer of Maxco, has earned the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional designation for successfully passing the society’s CP examination, which tests a candidate’s situational judgment and foundational HR knowledge associated with people, organization and workplace as well as behavior competency cluster of leadership, business and interpersonal.
Announcements
▪ The Kaweah Delta Health Care District board of directors voted to install Tom Rayner, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Kaweah Delta Health Care District, as interim CEO effective March 31.
▪ PBK, an award-winning architecture and engineering firm specializing in educational and sports facilities throughout the United States, announced a formal working alliance between the two firms of SIM Architects and PBK Architects. The newly formed alliance will be known as SIM-PBK Architects. The Fresno office is at 7591 N. Ingram Ave., #101.
▪ McCormick Marketing earned certified Google Partner status for display advertising giving the company exclusive access to private Google events, Google beta programs, marketing support and a Google Partner profile page. Per Google’s website, “Google Partners is Google’s program for advertising agencies, digital marketing professionals and other online consultants who manage AdWords accounts.”
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno nurse Michael Hershberger received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing. The award is part of a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
New Faces
▪ Realty Concepts added Tammi Contrestano, Cathy Chatoian, Carlos E. Martinez and Dave Thomson in the Fresno office.
▪ Nina Farley-Bates, licensed clinical social worker with 20 years of experience as a psychotherapist, is helping to heal minds at Adventist Health/Community Care-Oakhurst.
She graduated with a bachelor of arts from California State University, Fresno, and earned a Master of Social Welfare from the University of California at Berkeley. She earned a Doctor of Behavioral Health from Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz.
▪ Dr. Praveen Buddiga joined Adventist Health/Community Care-Selma and is now caring for patients with asthma, chronic sinus infections, allergies and more.
He attended the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. He completed residency training at the University of Texas at Austin-Dell Medical School. He is fluent in English, Telugu and Hindi.
