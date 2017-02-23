Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 24

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Retail California
▪ 1,200 square feet of office space at 1990 N. Fowler Ave. in Clovis from Shepherd Glenn LLC to Clean Cut Landscape. Peter Orlando and Kevin Polglase were the agents.
▪ 1,360 square feet of retail space in The Trading Post Shopping Center at 930 Herndon Ave. in Clovis from DN Clovis LLC to Dollar Tree. Orlando and Lewis Smith were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 44,153 square feet at 7572 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Realty Income to DICK’S Sporting Goods. Tom Anderson and Shane Anderson were the agents.
▪ 1,545 square feet at the southeast corner of Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue in Fresno from Eastgate Center LLC to Total PCS Solutions. Doug Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Nick Frechou of Retail California.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 8955 N. Cedar Ave., Suite C-3, in Fresno from Cedar-Shepard Partners LP to Great Clips. Cords, Sam Bogdanovich, Jon Cox and Nathan Negri were the agents.
▪ 1,600 square feet at 6721 N. Milburn Ave., #101, in Fresno from Donahue Schriber to Milburn Dental. Cords, Bryan Cifranic and Shane Anderson were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,532 square feet of office space at 801 Center St. in Visalia from McIntosh Family Trust LP to Nova Management Inc. Matty Matejcek and Mike Porte were the agents.
▪ 2,832 square feet of office space at 7108 N. Fresno St. in Fresno from Tremonte Properties to AAA Northern CA, Nevada & Utah Insurance Exchange. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Kevin Mechelke of Jones Lang LaSalle.
▪ 32,600 square feet of warehouse space at 4333 S. Minnewawa Ave., Suite 104, in Fresno from Bazinga LP to Eppendorf Holding Incorporated. Nick Audino was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 717 square feet at 2019 N. Gateway Blvd., Suite 106, in Fresno from Michael and Kristine Black to Future Way Trans Inc. Brett Todd and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 10,000 square feet at 2030 S. Golden State Blvd., Suite 203, in Fowler from Tjerrild & Tjerrild LLP to Willems Commercial Printing. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 7,438 square feet at 720 E. North Ave., Suite C, in Fresno from Eamonn Pardini to Harrington Industrial Plastics. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Colliers International, Redwood City.
▪ 1,300 square feet at 25916 Avenue 17 in Madera from Jean-Claude Poirot to Reading and Beyond. Todd, Zack Kaufman and Gerald Cross were the agents.
▪ 1,600 square feet at 645 Shaw Ave. in Clovis from Bonanza Retail Partners LLC to Aegean Massage Spa. Todd and Steve Rontell were the agents.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 16,800 square feet at 5405 E. Home Ave. in Fresno from Central Valley Partners to Dal-Tile Distribution. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Lou Ginise of Newmark Grubb.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 60,000-square-foot office building at 2314 Mariposa St. in Fresno from Davis Family Trust to River Park Properties III. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 1.56 acres at 3553 W. Beechwood Ave. in Fresno from Herndon Square LLC to Amendola Investments LLC. Bobby Fena and Mike Ryan were the agents.
