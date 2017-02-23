Manco Abbott opens property management office in Boise, Idaho

Manco Abbott, a Fresno property management company, has opened an office in Boise, Idaho.
The company saw a potential for growth in the southern Idaho area after a client requested management services for a Boise property. The new office will offer commercial and multifamily property management services.
“We are always looking for new opportunities and are excited to bring our skills and talent to Boise,” said Michael Goldfarb, chief executive officer. “Expanding into this new market signifies our commitment to growth.”
Manco Abbott has offices in Fresno and Carmel and more than 135 employees. The company manages more than 200 commercial and multifamily properties.
