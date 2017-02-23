US stocks waver as investors back away from industrials

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump