Japan’s Sekisui House to acquire Woodside Homes

Japanese homebuilder Sekisui House has entered a deal to acquire Salt Lake City-based Woodside Homes, the companies announced Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Sekisui, which bills itself as Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer, would acquire full ownership of Woodside to help aid its long-term growth strategy in the United States.
Woodside, which builds in Fresno and Tulare counties, will keep its name and its executive team. The company’s daily operations will also remain the same. Sekisui will provide Woodside with technology and economic resources. Both companies will exchange ideas and techniques to address the needs of homeowners and the homebuilding market.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
