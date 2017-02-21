Eurozone economy seen running at near 6-year high

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway Pause

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State

3:37 Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help?

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods