Atlanta, 2 other cities chosen for 'Safer Roads Challenge'

Atlanta has been named one of three communities worldwide chosen for the Safer Roads Challenge, an initiative involving several companies aimed at finding solutions to traffic dangers.
Together For Safer Roads is a consortium of IBM, UPS, AIG, Facebook and other companies.
It selected Atlanta; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China, for the initiative.
The idea behind the project is that the companies will share their expertise and data with cities in order to promote safety, officials said.
"Partnership and collaboration are at the heart of Together for Safer Roads," Peter Hancock, president and chief executive officer of AIG, said in a statement. "By safely sharing data between the public and private sector, we can demonstrate how learning together is the best route to solving big challenges like road safety."
In Atlanta, a key goal of the Safer Roads Challenge is to improve safety along North Avenue by predicting crashes before they happen.
Part of the project has involved developing a computer dashboard that tracks what's happening in the area, including weather, road closures, entertainment events, and other factors.
"The Safer Roads Challenge was immeasurable in its value," said Faye DiMassimo, general manager of the Renew Atlanta Bond Program.
Other firms involved include AB InBev; Abertis; AT&T; Chevron; Ericsson; GM; iHeartMedia, Octo Telematics; PepsiCo; Republic Services; Ryder; and Walmart.
