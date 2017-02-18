The Latest: SpaceX cancels rocket launch from NASA moon pad

0:33 Rain soaks roadways as the latest winter storm pummels the region Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

0:30 Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas on answering opponents' taunts

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:41 Cultural Arts District mural taking shape

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs