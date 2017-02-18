Self defense so popular in Fresno it’s getting its own school

Christopher Hein’s self-defense seminars kept selling out, the last one within 15 minutes. The popularity inspired Hein to open a school focused just on self defense.
He’s the owner and head instructor at Aikido of Fresno and typically spends his days teaching students the traditional Japanese martial art that focuses on conflict resolution.
The Fresno School of Self Defense is at the same building as Aikido of Fresno, at 3333 W. Sussex Way, but classes are taught separately.
The huge interest in self defense is due to a lot of factors, he said.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right night now,” he said, mentioning the political climate and other factors. “I think people are just concerned about their safety.”
Students will learn how to grapple with an attacker, including ways to break free from an attacker and hold one down. The classes also teach what to do in situations with weapons, including how to deal with a weapon being used against the student or how to not let an attacker get a hold of the student’s weapon.
The school officially opens March 1. Students who register before that date get a 25 percent discount.
Classes are offered weekdays from 7 to 8 p.m. and students can come on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays for $70 a month. Going to all four classes each week costs $100. Yearly contracts are available, or students can sign a monthly contract.
Another three-hour seminar will be announced on its website soon, but the classes are where students get hands-on practice. Ideally, the skills will be so ingrained that students will react automatically to threats, Hein said.
Details: FresnoSchoolofSelfDefense.com. Register by calling at 559-237-2454.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
