Visalia real estate firm joins global ERA Real Estate

A Visalia real estate company has joined a global franchise to help streamline its business operations and help it grow.
The Hector Martinez Real Estate Team, established in 2012, joined ERA Real Estate, the New Jersey company announced on Feb. 15. The Visalia company, which has two employees and five real estate agents, will now do business as ERA Valley Pro Realty.
“In order to sustain the level of growth we had achieved over the last few years, our team needed a level of support that would allow us to spend more time on our core business,” said Hector Martinez, broker and owner of ERA Valley Pro Realty, in a news release.
“ERA’s comprehensive technology solutions and marketing programs complement our existing structure, increasing efficiencies and fueling future growth as we look to expand our presence in the region,” he said.
The Visalia office works with buyers and sellers and clients who purchase homes as rental properties.
“As a driven visionary who is not afraid to think differently about the business of real estate, Hector Martinez represents the next generation of our industry and will play a key role in expanding ERA’s presence in this new market,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and chief executive officer of ERA Real Estate.
The Visalia company is the third California firm to join the ERA brand this year.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
ERA Valley Pro Realty
1441 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite E, Visalia
Comments