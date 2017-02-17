Click creators launching active drink mix with extra protein

The Clovis creators of Click, a meal replacement coffee protein drink, are back promoting a new product for consumers with an active lifestyle.
Click Active hits store shelves and online markets this week,said founder Greg Smith, who launched Click in 2008 with his wife, Beth, through the Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at California State University, Fresno.
Click, the original drink, was designed as a meal replacement, a weight loss shake with protein and vitamins and a coffee taste, Greg Smith said.
“What we found is a lot of people wanted protein for recovery after active exercise,” he said.
Click Active increases energy performance and lean muscle mass with a blend of whey isolate and micellar casein proteins and a double shot of espresso coffee. It also reduces pain, fatigue and recovery time, Greg Smith said.
The drink mix is available on Amazon.com, Walgreens.com, Walmart.com and other retailers including the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information, visit www.drinkclick.com.
