Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading

1:26 HerdDogg technology makes it easier to monitor livestock health Pause

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:58 California Medi-Cal chief: We still have Obamacare

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season