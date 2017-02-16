SD bill inspired by unflattering teacher memes passes panel

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market Pause

1:26 HerdDogg technology makes it easier to monitor livestock health

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

2:26 Funeral services for former Fresno City Council member Joe Williams

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:41 Cultural Arts District mural taking shape

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation