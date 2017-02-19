The Board Room for Feb. 20

Achievements
▪ Keith Swinger and Latishia Sharer, a Fresno Wells Fargo home mortgage team, earned the top 10 percent award in the nation for December 2016. Tony Gonsalves, home mortgage consultant, also earned the award.
Announcements
▪ Ten California cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2017. The six local members are: John E. Pucheu Jr., a Tranquillity producer, re-elected as adviser; Ted Sheely, a Lemoore producer, Cotton Council International director; Mark McKean, Riverdale, a vice chairman of the council’s American Cotton Producers and chairman of the council’s California unit; Gary Martin of Firebaugh, the producers’ California chairman; Kirk Gilkey, a Corcoran ginner, vice chairman; and Joseph Cain, a Hanford warehouser, re-elected secretary.
Awards
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Beverly Anthony as the most recent winner of the Going the Extra Mile award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
▪ The board of directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp, the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank, announced the chairman of the board, Daniel J. Doyle, was named the “2017 Distinguished Banker of the Year” by the California Bankers Association.
Each year, the association honors one of its bankers who personify what it is to be a distinguished California Banker – a banker who is dedicated to the industry and also serves as a leader within the association. Doyle is the association’s 16th Distinguished Banker of the Year recipient.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Lana Vang and Daljit Kaur as the most recent winners of the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award for extraordinary nurses.
New faces
▪ Rob Vandenheuvel joined the senior management team at California Dairies Inc. as vice president of industry and member relations.
He will serve as the face of California Dairies to the industry, governmental and regulatory bodies and will work directly with member-owners of the cooperative.
He holds a bachelor of arts in business from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
▪ Komal Sidhu is accepting patients as part of the dental provider team at Family HealthCare Network’s Visalia School Health Center.
She received her doctor of dental surgery from the New York University College of Dentistry in New York City and completed her bachelor of dental surgery at Luxmi Bai Institute of Dental Science and Hospital in Patiala, India. She is fluent in English, Hindi and Punjabi.
▪ Moris Girgis, family medicine doctor, joined Family HealthCare Network’s Hanford Health Center. He completed his residency program at Temple University in Allentown, Pa.
He is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice, American Academy of Obesity Medicine and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
Promotions
▪ Tamara Kelly is the new district manager of the California Water Service’s Visalia District. She has been with Cal Water for 31 years and has extensive hands-on knowledge of water distribution, operations and treatment systems.
She holds Water Treatment Grade Three and Water Distribution Grade Five certifications from the State Water Resources Control Board. She also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of La Verne.
▪ Dr. Rishika Sharma is the new medical director for Family HealthCare Network’s Hanford, Goshen, Tulare West, Traver and Pixley health centers. She will be responsible for the overall functioning for those site’s medical departments, including family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and specialty.
She received her doctor of medicine from Kasturba Medical College in India and completed her pediatric residency at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.
