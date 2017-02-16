Business

February 16, 2017 12:17 PM

Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 17

COMMERCIAL LEASES

Colliers International

▪ 8,000 square feet at 313 W. Shaw Ave., Building P-2, in Clovis from Sunflower Clovis Investors LLC to Royal Furniture. Steve Rontell and Nick Rendino were the agents.

DEVELOPMENTS

Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors

▪ 8.84 acres at the northeast corner of Villa Avenue and Pontiac Way in the Clovis Industrial Park in Clovis from City of Clovis to Goosebumps LP. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Nick Audino of Newmark Grubb.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos