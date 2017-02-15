Long-term transportation funding plan unlikely this session

0:47 New Holland shows off new line of compact tractors Pause

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

0:51 Fans line up waiting for Twenty One Pilots

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:02 One dead after fight between co-workers at plant south of Fresno

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:07 These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day