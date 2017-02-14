Fresno gas prices on the rise

Gas prices are on the rise in Fresno and the rest of the state.
In the Fresno area, prices rose 4 cents in the past month to an average of $2.80 per gallon of unleaded gasoline, according to AAA of Northern California. Prices in the Visalia-Tulare-Porterville area rose 6 cents to an average $2.77 a gallon.
AAA released its monthly gas price report Tuesday. Statewide, prices average $2.88, the second-highest price in the country behind Hawaii. For comparison, California prices are 47 cents higher than a year ago.
The climbing prices come as problems at California refineries led to production declines in each of the past three weeks, according to AAA.
Chevron shut down production refineries in El Segundo and Richmond “due to unplanned maintenance and problems with production equipment,” the report said.
Bethany Clough
