Visalia temp staffing firm settles discrimination complaint

A Visalia temp agency has agreed to pay $24,500 and take other measures to settle a complaint by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a woman who alleged that she was a victim of discrimination and retaliation.
United Staffing Associates, based in San Luis Obispo with a branch office in Visalia, reached the settlement with the EEOC without admitting liability to avoid a lawsuit. The complaint alleged that the woman had been a client of United Staffing and been placed for seasonal employment at the same location since 2006. But she filed a discrimination charge with the EEOC at the end of the 2014 season, and she said that after that complaint she was not recalled for work at that location, nor did United Staffing place her at any other site.
An EEOC investigation determined that there was reasonable cause to believe the company discriminated against the woman by retaliating because of her 2014 complaint, a violation of federal employment law.
In addition to the financial payment, United Staffing agreed to reinstate the employee onto its active assignment list, make reasonable efforts to place her in jobs, and provide a neutral job reference. The company must also train its employees about discrimination and retaliation, track all discrimination complaints, and report new discrimination complaints to the EEOC.
