February 10, 2017 5:16 PM

Upcoming business calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 14

2017 World Ag Expo

International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

2017 World Ag Expo

International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

2017 Central California Livestock Symposium

McCay Hall, 2820 Highway 140, Catheys Valley, 209-966-2417, cemariposa.ucanr.edu, $25, $20 advance.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2017 World Ag Expo

International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

2018 Farm Bill Listening Sessions

World Ag Expo at International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare.

Noon-3 p.m.

Veterans to Law School Forum

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/veteran-s-to-law-school-panel, free.

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Clovis Chamber of Commerce mixer

Sam’s Club, 7663 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, www.clovischamber.com/about/calendar.

5-7 p.m.

Seminar: Avoid Probate with a Living Trust

1322 E. Shaw Ave., East Tower First Floor Conference Room, Fresno, 559-367-1999, free.

Noon, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Fresno Chamber of Commerce mixer

University of Phoenix Central Valley Campus, 45 E. River Park Place, Suite 200, Fresno, 559-495-4800, info@fresnochamber.com, $10.

5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Fowler Unified School District Teacher Recruitment Fair

Spike & Rail Restaurant, 2910 Pea Soup Anderson Blvd., Selma, 559-834-6080.

9 a.m.-noon

Business

