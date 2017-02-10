Upcoming business calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 14
2017 World Ag Expo
International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
2017 World Ag Expo
International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
2017 Central California Livestock Symposium
McCay Hall, 2820 Highway 140, Catheys Valley, 209-966-2417, cemariposa.ucanr.edu, $25, $20 advance.
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
2017 World Ag Expo
International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
2018 Farm Bill Listening Sessions
World Ag Expo at International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare.
Noon-3 p.m.
Veterans to Law School Forum
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/veteran-s-to-law-school-panel, free.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Clovis Chamber of Commerce mixer
Sam’s Club, 7663 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, www.clovischamber.com/about/calendar.
5-7 p.m.
Seminar: Avoid Probate with a Living Trust
1322 E. Shaw Ave., East Tower First Floor Conference Room, Fresno, 559-367-1999, free.
Noon, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Fresno Chamber of Commerce mixer
University of Phoenix Central Valley Campus, 45 E. River Park Place, Suite 200, Fresno, 559-495-4800, info@fresnochamber.com, $10.
5-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Fowler Unified School District Teacher Recruitment Fair
Spike & Rail Restaurant, 2910 Pea Soup Anderson Blvd., Selma, 559-834-6080.
9 a.m.-noon
