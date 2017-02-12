The Board Room for Feb. 13

Achievements
▪ Dr. Willie Ewing is chief of staff for the consolidated medical staff at Adventist Health/Central Valley Network while continuing his family practice. He has been a physician with Adventist Health for more than 30 years. He earned his medical degree from UC San Diego and did internships and residency at the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in New Orleans.
▪ Colliers International, a commercial real estate services firm, announced its 2016 Top Performers. They are Buk Wagner, Chad McCardell, Mike Ryan and Brad Morris.
▪ Suncrest Bank is No. 15 on the OTCQX Best 50, an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year.
Announcements
▪ Fresno Rotary welcomed new members Johnny Ramirez and Ken Warkentin.
Awards
▪ Kaweah Delta earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its standards for safe and effective patient care.
▪ The pharmacy department at Adventist Health/Central Valley Network was awarded “Site of the Year” for operations, clinical and financial improvement by Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, a nationally recognized company that manages 400 hospital pharmacies nationwide.
▪ Dr. Vinod Balasa, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Valley Children’s Hospital, was honored for Outstanding Advances in Cancer Research by The Mendiburu Magic Foundation.
▪ For the third year in a row, Mercedes-Benz of Fresno has been awarded the DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews.
New Faces
▪ Mark Olivieri has joined Barney Butter as vice president of marketing. He brings his marketing experience for several national food brands to his new role in orchestrating strategies for the growing California-based company.
Promotions
▪ Mark Weaver successfully passed the California Structural Engineering Exam and has been promoted to senior engineer for Cornerstone Structural Engineering Group. He is a graduate of Fresno State (bachelor’s) and UC Berkeley (master’s).
▪ Jeremiah Dunlap was promoted to vice president and treasury relationship manager senior for Rabobank N.A. He develops and grows relationships with commercial, business and food and agribusiness clients in the Fresno and Modesto areas. He has more than a decade of banking and financial services experience and has been with Rabobank since 2014.
