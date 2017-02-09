Here’s how you can help Kingsburg businesses win $500,000

The city of Kingsburg is one of five finalists, and the only California city, for the featured spot in the second season of the national show “Small Business Revolution.”
The series stars Robert Herjavec from “Shark Tank” and Deluxe Corporation’s Amanda Brinkman. The goal of the show is to kick-start a small town’s revival by sharing $500,000 among six of its small businesses.
Kingsburg was one of eight semifinalists out of 14,000 nominations and survived a cut to make it into the final round. Now, it’s up to the public to vote for a winner. Voting starts Thursday through Feb. 16. at smallbusinessrevolution.org. If Kingsburg wins, the city will focus on agri-tourism.
