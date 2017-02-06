Solar showroom opens in River Park

Bland Solar has opened a showroom in River Park.
The 32-year-old solar company’s showrooms are designed to help customers learn about how solar arrays work and how they attach to a roof. Custom systems can be designed for customers there too.
It’s the fourth showroom for Bland. The River Park location is in the new small retail spaces created by enclosing part of the parking garage. It’s at 192 Via del Parque, across from Me-N-Ed’s Coney Island.
The Clovis showroom at Willow and Nees opened in 2015. Other solar showrooms are in Bakersfield, Templeton.
The showroom is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It can be reached at 559-999-4470.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
