Upcoming business calendar

Monday, Feb. 6
Simple Steps for Starting Your Business
University of Phoenix, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edc4wvidd2ae36b2&oseq=&c=&ch=. Five sessions through March 13.
9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Feb. 9
Franchising workshop
SCORE, 801 R St., Suite 201, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=o8xkdjcab&oeidk=a07ednx9ovt9222a36c.
9 a.m.-noon
Leadership Legacies: Ingredients for Building a Successful Food Company
Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, leadership-legacies.eventbrite.com, free.
4-5:30 p.m.
Valley Business Awards Luncheon
New Exhibit Hall at the Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St., Fresno, business.fresnochamber.com/events/details/valley-business-awards-luncheon-4951, $70.
Noon-2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
2017 World Ag Expo
International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
