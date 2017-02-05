Business

February 5, 2017 3:58 PM

Upcoming business calendar

Monday, Feb. 6

Simple Steps for Starting Your Business

University of Phoenix, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edc4wvidd2ae36b2&oseq=&c=&ch=. Five sessions through March 13.

9 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Feb. 9

Franchising workshop

SCORE, 801 R St., Suite 201, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=o8xkdjcab&oeidk=a07ednx9ovt9222a36c.

9 a.m.-noon

Leadership Legacies: Ingredients for Building a Successful Food Company

Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, leadership-legacies.eventbrite.com, free.

4-5:30 p.m.

Valley Business Awards Luncheon

New Exhibit Hall at the Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St., Fresno, business.fresnochamber.com/events/details/valley-business-awards-luncheon-4951, $70.

Noon-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

2017 World Ag Expo

International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

