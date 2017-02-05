The Board Room for Feb. 6

Achievements
▪ Joni Davis was the top-producing loan officer in December at Royal Charter Mortgage.
▪ London Properties announced company honors for December: Angela Hansken, employee of the month; Josh Anastacio, advocate of the month; Donna Pride Team, top listings team; Zuber Real Estate Team, top sales team; Joe Sciarrone, individual top sales; Scott Messing, individual top listings; and Michelle Bradford, referral agent of the month.
▪ Colliers International, a commercial real estate services firm, announced three of its 2016’s Top Performers. They are Beau Plumlee, Scott Buchanan and Brett Todd.
Announcements
▪ Kaiser Permanente announced that the Permanente Medical Group serving Kaiser Permanente members and patients at the Fresno Medical Center received 4.5-star ratings for overall performance – among the highest recognition by the California Office of the Patient Advocate – in the second annual Medical Group Report Card for Medicare Advantage Members.
▪ The Fresno city Fire and Police Retirement Board is recruiting to fill its outside board member position. Anyone who is eligible to vote in Fresno County and not connected with Fresno city government or entitled to a retirement allowance from the system is eligible. Deadline to apply is Feb. 15. For more information, call the Retirement Office at 559-621-7080 or go to www.CFRS-CA.org.
▪ The Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center announced its director of finance Lyn Higginson has been elected as the National Alliance on Mental Illness Fresno Treasurer for 2017. In addition, she will serve on NAMI’s executive board for a two-year term. Over the next two years with NAMI, Higginson will not only work with the organization’s finances but also participate in activities that support the organization’s mission statement.
▪ Theresa Wilson of Bass Lake Realty was installed Jan. 23 as the 2017 president of the California Women’s Council of Realtors. She is a broker associate and has been a top producing Realtor for 20 years, having recently passed her broker’s exam. She will serve a one-year term as president and will be responsible for running the state network and training its members.
Awards
▪ The Big Fresno Fair took home 19 awards (eight first place, six second place and five third place) at the Western Fairs Association’s 94th Convention & Trade Show. The awards recognize the best practices by fairs in a variety of categories, from advertising creative to community involvement.
▪ Harris Construction is being awarded the Engineering News Record “Best of the Best” top national award for its African Adventure project at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. ENR originally chose Harris Construction for its best landscape/urban development project in the California/Hawaii region, but now the group has chosen the project over all of the other regions’ projects to be the “Best of the Best” project in its category throughout the U.S.
Donations
▪ Save Mark Supermarkets raised nearly $40,000 via its Give.Share.CARE! Drive program for Community Food Bank. Through the program, shoppers were able to donate at checkout from Nov. 14 to Dec. 27.
New Faces
▪ Claudia Araiza joined Johanson Transportation Service as logistics coordinator in the non-perishable freight division. Her role includes working with customers to coordinate freight orders and communicating with carriers to verify loads have been delivered on-time and in good condition.
▪ Darren Van Doren is a new shareholder/partner at Parker, Kern, Nard & Wenzel. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and attended San Joaquin College of Law. He specializes in workers’ compensation.
▪ Mindy McClurg has been named the new executive director of the Kings River Conservancy. She graduated from Reedley College in 2014 and received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife with a minor in natural resources from Humboldt State University. She will be working regularly with a board of directors consisting of 11 members, a public outreach director and maintenance person.
▪ Francisco Rosas joined the admissions team at San Joaquin College of Law. His focus is to educate individuals to the accessibility of a legal education in the Valley. As a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, he is dedicated to serve veterans to access higher education.
▪ Kim Meeker has been named Saint Agnes Medical Center’s chief nursing officer. She earned a master’s degree in business administration from Spring Arbor College in Spring Arbor, Michigan, and a bachelor’s in nursing from Nazareth College in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She brings nearly 30 years of experience.
▪ Carrie Woods joined Family HealthCare Network’s Porterville Health Center as a nurse practitioner. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from California State University, Bakersfield, and completed her bachelor’s in biological sciences at University of California, Davis.
▪ Family HealthCare Network added Mandeep Kaur, dentist, Ana Marie Grajo, nurse practitioner, and Maria Bugarin, physician assistant, to its provider team at the Hanford Health Center. Kaur received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Universidad De La Salle Bajío, College of Dentistry in Guanajuato, Mexico. Grajo received her master’s degree from the Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Illinois, and completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing at California State University, Long Beach. Bugarin completed her family nurse practitioner physician assistant program at University of California, Davis. She is bilingual in English and Spanish.
▪ Loree Little and Kelsey Henschel joined Family HealthCare Network and are offering services in behavioral health and women’s health to patients at the Visalia School Health Center. Little received her Doctor of Psychology and her master’s in psychology from Alliant International University in Fresno. Henschel received her Master of Medical Science from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, and completed her Primary Care, Physician Assistant Program from San Joaquin Valley College in Visalia.
▪ London Properties hired the following to join its residential sales staff: Nathan Womack, Glen Sorensen and Daniel Borbolla, Fresno office; Alexander Munoz, Clovis office; Deborah Salas-Smith, Merced office; and Ashley Verna, Atwater office.
Promotions
▪ Attorney Regina Garza was recently named a partner of Lozano Smith. She joined the firm as a law clerk in 2007. She provides a wide array of services to the firm’s clients, representing both municipalities and school districts.
