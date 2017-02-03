Business

February 3, 2017 4:19 PM

McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Participating McDonald's restaurants are rolling out five different variations of the Shamrock Shake next week.

Their McCafé menu will feature the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.

The new Chocolate Shamrock Shake is just as it sounds: half a chocolate shake (on the bottom) and half a Shamrock Shake layered on top.

If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there's a reason. The drink has been a part of the chain's "secret menu," according to Consumerist . Before, customers could ask McDonald's workers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.

According to Brand Eating , McDonald's latest Shamrock beverages are already available in select locations. A wider roll-out is planned for Tuesday.

