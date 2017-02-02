Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 3

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 3,456 square feet at 911 E. Shields Ave. in Fresno from Mazen Al-Hindi to Sharper Future. Zack Kaufman and Scott Buchanan were the agents in cooperation with Brandon Lamonica of Fortune Associates.
▪ 2,500 square feet at 5448 W. Mission Ave. in Fresno from Allen and Lynn Taylor to Central Valley Lawnscapes. Mike Ryan was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,280 square feet of retail space at 6033 N. Figarden Drive in Fresno from MNS Breeze Hill LLC to Supreme iPhone Repair. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 1,554 square feet of industrial space at 411 Broadway St. in Fresno from Patricia Baladjanian to Black Oak Ales & Spirits. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 3,000 square foot warehouse expansion at 2360 S. Orange Ave. in Fresno from Soex West Real Estate to Energy Protection Systems Group Inc. and Linmore Labs Inc. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 19,800 square feet of warehouse space at 5340 and 5324 E. Home Ave. in Fresno from East Home Avenue LLC to Caylym Technologies International LLC. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
▪ 118,813 square feet of warehouse space at 2247 N. Plaza Drive in Visalia from A & B Properties Hawaii LLC to Far West Distributors Inc. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Marty Zeeb of Zeeb Commercial.
Retail California
▪ 937 square feet of retail space at 4023 N. Marks Ave. in Fresno from Oscar L. Jornacion and Gilda A. Jornacion, Trustees of the Living Trust of Oscar L. Jornacion and Gilda A. Jornacion dated Jan. 31, 2008 to Total PCS Solutions Inc. Nick Frechou and John Lee were the agents.
▪ 1,497 square feet of retail space at 1109 E. Champlain Drive in Fresno from Stephen Investments Inc. to Perrine & Whitaker Inc. Nick Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Mike Mele of Commercial West Associates.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 1377 square feet in West Shaw Village at the northeast corner of Shaw and Marks avenues in Fresno from Giumarra Partners to Golden Ocean Health Spa. Terri Giovacchini was the agent.
▪ 1536 square feet at 1078 E. Manning Ave. in Reedley from Prime Properties to T-Mobile. Giovacchini was the agent in cooperation with Doug Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
DEVELOPMENTS
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 3,710 square foot office building at 1830 Van Ness Ave. in Fresno from Qualified Investment Opportunities Corp. to Samuel Nessen Hansen. Veronica Stumpf was the broker.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 11 acres at the southeast corner of highways 41 and 198 in Lemoore from Asky Property LLC to EGP Properties. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Rick Schuil of Schuil & Associates.
Colliers International
▪ 10,060 square feet at 49260 Chapel Hill in Oakhurst from Chapel Hill Properties to Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians. Brett Todd and Steve Rontell were the agents in cooperation with John Thor Commercial Inc.
