That was awkward: Goodell dodges on Raiders, parries on Pats

1:44 Fresno's top farmer has a message for the Valley Pause

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

2:11 On the set of Alan Autry's 'Victory by Submission' movie

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford