Ground broken on ‘Chukchansi Crossing’ gas station

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians broke ground today on a long-delayed gas station and retail service center at the northeast corner of Highway 41 and Lucky Lane in Coarsegold.
“Chuckhansi Crossing,” when completed as designed, will have 18 gasoline pumps, three fueling islands for buses and RVs, and two charging outlets for electric vehicles, as well as a car wash and retail center with plans for food service and a smoke shop.
Claudia Gonzales, chairwoman of the Chukchansi Tribal Council, said through work by MCS Construction, Inc. of Clovis, the station will create some 200 jobs during construction, then around 20 full-time positions when operational.
“This is an important economic development project for our tribe,” said Gonzales said. “This is another promise fulfilled by the tribal council to provide new revenue streams to continue to reestablish its economic and cultural strength. The tribe looks forward to providing this service to the community and to expanding our employment for the region.”
But not everyone is pleased with the project, as Chukchansi Crossing can offer substantially lower fuel prices that others likely won’t be able to match.
Since the station will be located on sovereign tribal land near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, it will sell gasoline without paying state or federal taxes, which could mean prices some 50 cents lower than competitors.
According to the California State Board of Equalization, the excise tax rate for gasoline, not including diesel, is 30 cents per gallon, along with an additional 5 cents per gallon for sales and use taxes. On the federal level, the tax rate is 18.40 cents per gallon.
Sean Caffery, CEO of Chukchansi Sovereign Enterprises, didn’t provide a specific pricing range for when the new station opens. He said, however, prices at Chukchansi Crossing will be “fair.”
“It won’t be the cheapest in the state, but we’ll price it fairly to the market,” Caffery said. “It will be at a discount, but it’ll be healthy competition. And I think competition is good for the market and we’re here to pass along the station’s economic benefits to the entire region.”
When Chukchansi Crossing was first proposed in the summer of 2010, Chet Shah, owner of the Chevron on Highway 41 less than a quarter mile north of Lucky Lane, said his business might be forced to close its doors.
“It’s going to be tough for us to stay in the business now,” Shah said that year. “This will affect everybody’s business from Coarsegold to Oakhurst. It’s kind of unfair because Chukchansi Crossing will be exempt from sales and other taxes that I have to pay.”
Members of the Chukchansi tribe, employees, and possibly those in the casino’s rewards club will receive further discounts, Caffery added.
Tom Wheeler, Madera County District 5 Supervisor, said he was happy for the tribe’s economic progress, but those lower prices worried him.
“I like to see new businesses, and I don’t want to stop anyone from doing what they want to with their property,” Wheeler said. “But I’m worried about what these prices will be and the impact it’s going to have on the area.”
Diane Boland, president of the Coarsegold Chamber of Commerce, added her concerns.
“Right now, it’s tough,” Boland said. “Every small business is struggling and they’re concerned, just like we’re concerned, for all businesses in our community ... but there’s plenty of people to go around, you get millions of visitors to Yosemite coming this way each year, so I think there will be plenty of customers.”
Caffery said negotiations are underway with some possible tenants for dining and other services, though he wouldn’t specify whether the facility will have a restaurant or fast food outlet.
Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks, Caffery said, with scheduled completion by the end of 2017.
The station will be accessed on Lucky Lane. Plans have been updated for additional drive-through windows and other modifications to alleviate traffic concerns, officials said.
