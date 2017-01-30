Be wary of that Valentine’s email – it might be from a scammer

7:41 Central Valley assemblymen give opposing views on farmworker overtime bill Pause

1:44 Fresno's top farmer has a message for the Valley

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

0:47 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

0:51 Discovery Center creates 'snow' for kids during special event