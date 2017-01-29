Upcoming business calendar

Tuesday, Jan. 31
Table Mountain Casino Career Fair
Table Mountain Event Center, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, ext. 7500.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Passing the Baton Part 3: Business and Family Life
Fresno State’s Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html, free.
4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Steps to Success for a Small Business: Preventing Wage and Hour Litigation
McCormick Barstow LLP, 7647 N. Fresno St., Fresno, patricia.mata@mccormickbarstow.com.
5:30 p.m.
5 Tips for Public Relations Professionals
Clovis Police Department Community Room, 1233 Fifth St., Clovis, www.prsacentralcal.com, $30, $10 students.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Simple Steps for Starting Your Business
University of Phoenix, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edc4wvidd2ae36b2&oseq=&c=&ch=. Five sessions through March 13.
9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Feb. 9
Franchising workshop
SCORE, 801 R St., Suite 201, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=o8xkdjcab&oeidk=a07ednx9ovt9222a36c.
9 a.m.-noon
Leadership Legacies: Ingredients for Building a Successful Food Company
Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, leadership-legacies.eventbrite.com, free.
4-5:30 p.m.
Valley Business Awards Luncheon
New Exhibit Hall at the Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St., Fresno, business.fresnochamber.com/events/details/valley-business-awards-luncheon-4951, $70.
Noon-2 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
2017 Central California Livestock Symposium
McCay Hall, 2820 Highway 140, Catheys Valley, 209-966-2417, cemariposa.ucanr.edu, $25, $20 advance.
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
