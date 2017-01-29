Business

January 29, 2017 3:00 PM

Upcoming business calendar

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Table Mountain Casino Career Fair

Table Mountain Event Center, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, ext. 7500.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Passing the Baton Part 3: Business and Family Life

Fresno State’s Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html, free.

4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Steps to Success for a Small Business: Preventing Wage and Hour Litigation

McCormick Barstow LLP, 7647 N. Fresno St., Fresno, patricia.mata@mccormickbarstow.com.

5:30 p.m.

5 Tips for Public Relations Professionals

Clovis Police Department Community Room, 1233 Fifth St., Clovis, www.prsacentralcal.com, $30, $10 students.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Simple Steps for Starting Your Business

University of Phoenix, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edc4wvidd2ae36b2&oseq=&c=&ch=. Five sessions through March 13.

9 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Feb. 9

Franchising workshop

SCORE, 801 R St., Suite 201, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=o8xkdjcab&oeidk=a07ednx9ovt9222a36c.

9 a.m.-noon

Leadership Legacies: Ingredients for Building a Successful Food Company

Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, leadership-legacies.eventbrite.com, free.

4-5:30 p.m.

Valley Business Awards Luncheon

New Exhibit Hall at the Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St., Fresno, business.fresnochamber.com/events/details/valley-business-awards-luncheon-4951, $70.

Noon-2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

2017 Central California Livestock Symposium

McCay Hall, 2820 Highway 140, Catheys Valley, 209-966-2417, cemariposa.ucanr.edu, $25, $20 advance.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

