San Francisco accounting firm acquires Fresno business

A San Francisco-area accounting and business consulting company has acquired Fresno-based CPA firm Slater Moffat Associates, LLP.
Sensiba San Filippo, founded in 1977 and headquartered in Pleasanton, announced the deal on Tuesday.
“SSF is thrilled to expand our geographical presence into the Fresno area and add an incredibly talented and specialized group of individuals to our team,” John Sensiba, managing partner of Sensiba San Filippo, said in a news release.
“The values and work ethic at Slater Moffat mirror our core values at SSF and we look forward to a strong partnership and the opportunity to provide both our client bases with increased specialization and robust service,” he said.
Slater Moffat is a full-service accounting firm offering tax, accounting and consulting help to residents and businesses. The company specializes in agribusiness, real estate, closely-held businesses, forensic accounting and business valuation, which will help strengthen SSF’s practice in those areas, SSF said in a news release.
Partners John Slater and John Moffat and their staff of 18 will join the SSF Partner Group.
“We strive to provide our clients with strongly personalized service, and by joining SSF, we are granted the opportunity to continue that same service while simultaneously offering the increased benefits and services of a larger firm,” Slater said.
SSF ranks among the region’s top 10 public accounting firms. It offers assurance, tax and consulting services. The firm has offices in Morgan Hill, Oakland, San Francisco, San Mateo and San Jose.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
