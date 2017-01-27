Fresno jumps on cycling trend, indoor studio opening

The high-energy indoor cycling studio trend will have hit Fresno with full force when the second of two such studios opens Monday, Jan. 30.
RIDE54 Indoor Cycling and Strength Training Studio is at 218 East Riverpark Circle, in the same shopping center as the newly opened Dave & Buster’s near Friant Road and Highway 41.
It follows Cyclebar, a similar franchise that opened recently at 8464 N. Friant Road near the new Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Both businesses lead people in fast-paced exercise in darkened “theaters” with nightclub-style lighting, lots of loud music and high-energy instructors.
Locally owned RIDE54 offers “rhythm rides” that incorporate choreographic moves, and performance rides that are similar to outdoor cycling. The company describes the experience as “part theater, part nightclub and part sanctuary.”
RIDE54 also offers TRX-based strength training classes. Using what are essentially resistance bands, an instructor can lead 18 people in a class exercise that uses their own body weight.
The business has private showers, water bottle refilling stations, complimentary towels and USB ports inside lockers so customers can charge their phones during class.
Pricing and packages available at RIDE54.com.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments