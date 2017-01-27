Delicious things are coming: Fresno Food Expo registration opens

Exhibitors and buyers can register for the 2017 Fresno Food Expo, which runs July 26 and 27.
The seventh annual event connects local food producers and farmers with buyers from stores, restaurants and importers. About 150 exhibitors and 950 domestic and international buyers – five times more than the first year – are expected to participate. Nearly 50 percent of the space is already booked by returning exhibitors.
The cost ranges from $800 to $1,100 depending upon when exhibitors register. Details are at fresnofoodexpo.com/registration.
The expo will host its first business seminar for exhibitors this year, covering leadership, training and other topics.
Makers of new products can enter the New Product Awards, with winners chosen by a panel of buyers and the public. The Fred Ruiz Entrepreneurial Award, named after Ruiz Food Products founder Fred Ruiz, will be given to a producer who shares the vision and quality of Ruiz Foods.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
