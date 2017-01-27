United Security Bank reports $7.4 million profit for 2016

United Security Bancshares, the Fresno-based parent company of United Security Bank, reported a profit of $1.56 million, or 9 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. That compares to net income of $1.63 million, or 10 cents per share, for the last quarter of 2015.
For all of 2016, United Security’s net earnings were $7.39 million, or 44 cents per share, up more than 8.4 percent from 2015’s reported profit of $6.81 million or 41 cents per share.
The company experienced an increase of nearly $2 million in 2016 in interest income compared to 2015. United Security has also seen reductions in its allowances for loan losses in recent years, falling from $9.7 million at the end of 2015 to $8.9 million at the end of 2016. The company’s total assets grew to about $787.68 million by the end of 2016, up from $725.64 million when 2015 ended.
