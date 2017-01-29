The Board Room for Jan. 30

Achievements
▪ Colliers International, a commercial real estate services firm, announced its 2016’s Top Performers. They are Bobby Fena, Michael Schuh, Steve Rontell and Ted Fellner.
Announcements
▪ The California Apartment Association announced that Adam Goldfarb, vice president at Manco Abbott Inc., has begun his second term as secretary-treasurer of the association’s statewide board of directors. He brings a wealth of industry experience to his position, having managed client relationships for institutional and multifamily clients.
Joining him as an officer on the board this year are board president Joseph Lawton Jr., Castle Management Co.; president-elect Dana David, E & S Ring Management Corp.; vice president Barry Altshuler, Equity Residential; and immediate past president Thomas Scott, Cambridge Management Co.
▪ Fresno-based law firm Baker Manock & Jensen PC announced that Lauren D. Layne and Courtney R. McKeever have been selected as shareholders with the firm.
Layne specializes in agribusiness, water, environmental and public-agency law, and chairs the firm’s reclamation and water law and public agency practice groups.
McKeever specializes in corporate and general business law, agribusiness and real estate law. Additionally, McKeever assists business clients with ongoing issues, including sales and acquisitions of assets, leases and employment agreements.
Awards
▪ Eagle Mountain Casino honored employees with Eagle Awards for the months of November and December. Employees who won an award for a core value in November were: Danny Brown for appreciation; Mario Velasquez for empowerment; Mary Farmer for honesty; Mikayla Carillo for respect; Rose Herrera for friendliness; Luz Andrade, Jaime Guillermo and Fernando Hurtado for teamwork; and Michael Boogard received the overall “quality” award.
December’s core value award winners were Olivia Alarcon for appreciation; Alexander Goodin for empowerment; Sandy Melher for friendliness; Leticia Cannon for honesty; Rosalyn Rhodes for friendliness; Chelsea Gray for teamwork; David Valle for respect; Angela Stinson for teamwork; and Jerry Manuel for the overall “quality” award.
▪ FASTSIGNS of Fresno received national recognition out of more than almost 650 locations worldwide at the 2017 FASTSIGNS Convention held in Phoenix.
The locally owned and operated business received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to the centers ranked 26 to 125 for sales volume between Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016.
▪ The Fresno Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services Department has been selected as a 2016 California Park & Recreation Society Award of Excellence recipient for Community Center/Mixed Use Class 2 in the Excellence in Facility Design Award category for Inspiration Park and the Donovan Center, which were dedicated last year.
▪ Shirley Brown, director of training for Rich Products in Fresno, received the Silver Friend of Child Nutrition Award at the National Foodservice Achievement Management Excellence award ceremony Jan. 22.
She has served in the school nutrition industry for more than 40 years. For 28 years the FAME awards have been honoring school nutrition professionals who raise industry standards by tackling challenges in their school districts and communities.
Donations
▪ Each year, EYE-Q Vision Care chooses a local nonprofit organization for which employees are able to designate a specific amount from each paycheck for a lump sum donation.
In 2016, EYE-Q chose Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Fresno and Madera counties as the beneficiary of its staff-giving campaign and generated $18,290 for the organization.
New Faces
▪ Matt Williams has joined Central Valley Retail & Security Solutions as a product specialist-installer in the surveillance and networking group.
▪ Mike Leonardo is the new executive director for the Fresno County Transportation Authority. His main responsibility will be carrying out the board’s strategies for implementing the programs and projects funded by the 20-year Measure C Expenditure Plan.
He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California State University, Fresno, and brings 35 years of experience.
▪ Sullivan Grosz is a new-sales associate with Pearson Realty specializing in farm and ranch sales. He is a graduate of Cal Poly , San Luis Obispo, with a degree in business.
After college, he came home to work in the ag packaging industry where he managed projects from the Mexico border up to the Sacramento Valley, with a strong emphasis in tree fruit, table grapes and citrus in the Central Valley.
▪ Sydney Wilson joined Manco Abbott as a property manager.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments