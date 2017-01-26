Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 27

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,410 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 172, in Fresno from Commercial Management Services to Livewell Behavioral Health Counseling Center. Scott Buchanan and Brett Todd were the agents.
▪ 849 square feet at 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite J, in Fresno from Rossi Joint Living Trust to Liberty Tax Service. Todd was the agent.
▪ 2,558 square feet at 2181 Herndon Ave., Suite 102, in Clovis from Butler Investment Group LLC to Central California Faculty Medical Group. Bobby Fena and Mike Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Craig Capriotti of Fortune Associates.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 997 square feet of retail space at 468 E. Bullard Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from Palwinder & Paramjit Sidhu to Valley Support. Craig Holdener was the agent in cooperation with Mike Mele of Commercial West Associates.
▪ 1,200 square feet of warehouse space at 1103 Brookhaven Drive, Unit #104, in Clovis from M. Friis-Hansen & Co. to Brad Ireland. Dick Ellsworth was the agent.
▪ 1,340 square feet of retail space at 9525 N. Sommerville Drive, Suite 104, in Fresno from Troy McKenney to G’s Creamery. Craig Holdener of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial was the agent.
▪ 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 1103 Brookhaven Drive, Units 101-102, in Clovis from M. Friis-Hansen & Co. to Dean and Justin Menard. Ellsworth was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 4,364 square feet at 211 M St. in Fresno from Lee and Linda Cheney to USA Garlic Machinery. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ .52-acre land parcel at 41530 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Wolf 49ers Inc. to Gustavo Deanda. Ellsworth was the agent.
