McClatchy names new chief executive

1:44 Fresno's top farmer has a message for the Valley Pause

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

1:38 First F-35C jets arrive at Lemoore Naval Air Station

1:00 Lemoore naval base's new fighter jet, the F-35C, in action

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

1:17 Ingested coins, rocks endangering critters at Fresno Chaffee Zoo's Sea Lion Cove

0:47 Riley’s Brew Pub: A neighborhood bar with flair

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say