January 22, 2017 3:00 PM

Upcoming business calendar

Thursday

Career Expo

Tachi Palace Bingo Hall, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 559-585-7161, Claudia.Salinas@sen.ca.gov.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday

Homebuyers workshop

The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, 559-222-1167, www.facebook.com/events/744653349033783, free.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jan. 31

Table Mountain Casino Career Fair

Table Mountain Event Center, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, ext. 7500.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 1

Passing the Baton Part 3: Business and Family Life

Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html, free.

4-6 p.m.

Feb. 2

Steps to Success for a Small Business: Preventing Wage and Hour Litigation

McCormick Barstow LLP, 7647 N. Fresno St., Fresno, patricia.mata@mccormickbarstow.com.

5:30 p.m.

Feb. 6

Simple Steps for Starting Your Business

University of Phoenix, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edc4wvidd2ae36b2&oseq=&c=&ch=. Five sessions through March 13.

9 a.m.-noon

Feb. 9

Franchising workshop

SCORE, 801 R St., Suite 201, Fresno, 559-487-5605, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=o8xkdjcab&oeidk=a07ednx9ovt9222a36c.

9 a.m.-noon

