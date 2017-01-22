The Latest: Up big, Pats fans turn attention to Goodell

1:07 Hazmat team responds to mysterious spill in Fresno Pause

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

2:35 Organ donor's father: 'It hurt so much because we cared so much'

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines