Colts fire general manager Ryan Grigson after 5 seasons

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave. Pause

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:19 Fresno State students react to President Donald Trump's inauguration

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse