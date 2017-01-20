MultiMedical Systems expands in Fresno

MultiMedical Systems, a medical equipment maintenance and repair business in Fresno, is expanding rapidly since merging last year with the Innovative Institute, a collaborative of health systems.
MultiMedical, established in 1996, has doubled its office space on Golden State Boulevard, near Tac-Ops Laser Tag, in northwest Fresno. It occupies 10,000 square feet of space and has moved its Freedom Medical rental department from north Fresno, near Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, to an additional 10,000 square feet in the same complex, said Mike McRoberts, vice president of business development.
A repair center will also go into the new space so that hospitals, nursing homes and surgery centers can ship their equipment in for repair, McRoberts said. Five biomedical engineering technicians will support the center, he said.
The company has nearly 80 employees after hiring 22 last year. Five years ago, the business had only eight employees, McRoberts said.
MultiMedical specializes in biomedical maintenance providing everything from equipment repairs to surgical equipment sharpening, endoscopy repair and wheelchair maintenance. The company will celebrate its expansion on Thursdaywith a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“MMS is proudly announcing a new chapter of growth in the city of Fresno,” company president Daren Kneeland said in a news release. “We can now support the western United States with the expansion of our new repair depot.”
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments