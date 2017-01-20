Business

January 20, 2017 4:02 PM

Sierra Bancorp boosts dividend to 14 cents per share

The Fresno Bee

Shareholders of Sierra Bancorp stock will receive a cash dividend of 14 cents per share based on the company’s financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Porterville-based holding company for Bank of the Sierra announced Friday that its board of directors authorized the dividend. The 14-cent dividend is an increase from the 12-cents-per-share dividend the company declared in October. This is the 72nd consecutive quarter in which Sierra Bancorp has paid a cash dividend.

The dividend will be paid on Feb. 16 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 2.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos