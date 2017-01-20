Sierra Bancorp boosts dividend to 14 cents per share

Shareholders of Sierra Bancorp stock will receive a cash dividend of 14 cents per share based on the company’s financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The Porterville-based holding company for Bank of the Sierra announced Friday that its board of directors authorized the dividend. The 14-cent dividend is an increase from the 12-cents-per-share dividend the company declared in October. This is the 72nd consecutive quarter in which Sierra Bancorp has paid a cash dividend.
The dividend will be paid on Feb. 16 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 2.
Comments