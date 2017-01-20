Jobless rate in Fresno County drops to level not seen since 2007

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration Pause

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

1:14 Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open