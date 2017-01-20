Apple depicts Qualcomm as a shady monopolist in $1B lawsuit

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park Pause

1:19 Fresno State students react to President Donald Trump's inauguration

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse

1:05 Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes