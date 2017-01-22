The Board Room for Jan. 23

Announcements
▪ Sheldon Baker, chief executive officer for Baker Dillon Group LLC, has been appointed to the board of directors of ImagineU interactive children’s museum in Visalia. He has more than 30 years of experience promoting brands and will provide public relations and marketing input and serve in a fundraising capacity for the museum.
▪ Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed Kirsten Barnes of Lemoore to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where she has served since 2013.
▪ Adventist Health/Central Valley Network has merged all three of its foundations. On Jan. 1, Kings Regional Health Foundation, Adventist Medical Center-Selma Foundation and Reedley Foundation joined forces to become Central Valley Health Foundation.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. The three-year designation is awarded to breast imaging centers that achieve excellence in all services including mammography, breast MRI, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).
Awards
▪ Pearson Realty’s Stanley Kjar Jr. and Jeremy Reed, Fresno office, and Roy Pennebaker, Visalia office, were honored with the Annual Peer Award 2016. The award winners are voted on by fellow sales agents in recognition of maintaining the highest standards of personal integrity, superior work ethic and individual professionalism.
New Faces
▪ Family HealthCare Network’s Visalia Oak Health Center added Dr. Reema Menezes, family medicine, and physician assistant Tyra Monique Villalobos.
Dr. Menezes received her medical education from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur, India, and completed her residency in family medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Minot, N.D. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Greenville County Medical Society.
Villalobos completed her Physician’s Assistant Program from the San Joaquin Valley College in Visalia and received her bachelor’s in liberal arts at California State University, Fresno.
▪ Dr. Quynh Duong joined Family HealthCare Network’s Visalia School Health Center Optometry. She received her Doctor of Optometry from Ohio State University College of Optometry in Columbus, Ohio, and completed her bachelor’s at the University of California, Irvine.
She is a member of the American Optometric Association and the California Optometric Association. She is bilingual in English and Vietnamese.
▪ Psychologist Lynne Becker is offering behavioral health services at Family HealthCare Network’s Hanford Health Center. She received her Doctor of Philosophy from Temple University in Philadelphia, Penn., and completed her bachelor’s at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
She is a member of the American Psychological Association, California Psychological Association and the American Correctional Association.
▪ Tiffany Dix, Realtor, joined The Housing Connection Kingsburg.
▪ Dr. Vanessa Antolinez joined the dental provider team at Family HealthCare Network’s Visalia School Health Center. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed her Advanced Education in general dentistry residency at the University of the Pacific/Highland Hospital.
She is bilingual in English and Spanish.
▪ Dr. Harneet Kaur is accepting dental patients at Family HealthCare Network’s Woodlake Health Center. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Universidad De La Salle in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, and completed her bachelor’s in dental surgery at Dasmesh Institute of Research and Dental Sciences in Faridkot, Punjab, India.
She is multilingual in English, Spanish, Hindi and Punjabi.
Promotions
▪ State Center Community College District board of trustees promoted Dr. Claudia Habib to vice president of Madera and Oakhurst community college centers.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments