Fresno airport hotel gets renovation and name change to Wyndham Gardens

The Holiday Inn Fresno Airport has undergone a $3 million renovation and a name change.
The 210-room hotel, at 5090 E. Clinton Way across from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, is now known as the Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport.
“We’re excited to be joining the Wyndham family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the chain is known for,” said general manager Adrian B. Valencia.
The two-story hotel was built in 1975. It has a restaurant, indoor and outdoor pool, banquet facilities and fitness center. The long-needed renovation includes redesigned bedrooms and bathrooms with new furniture, artwork, carpeting and upgraded linens. Other highlights include an airport shuttle, heated pool, gym, and business center.
The hotel is part of the Wyndham Hotel and Resorts hotel chain, which offers upscale hotel and resort accommodations at more than 200 properties throughout the United States and across the world.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
