Fresno dental center launches oral health initiative

A project to educate Fresno County residents on the importance of oral health was launched this week during an open house for Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center.
The business said 67 dental professionals signed the "Project Save A Mouth" pledge, promising to help spread critical oral health information and attend events to promote the effort.
The initiative highlights prevention tips, best practices for maintaining oral health and the consequences when oral hygiene is ignored. It also offers resources for those with oral health needs. The project plans to hold community events to educate the community and help those without access to routine dental hygiene by donating dental supplies.
According to UCLA's Center for Health Policy Research, 18% of Fresno residents have never had a dental visit -- double the statewide average.
Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children, five times more common than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever among children 5-17 years old, said Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center.
