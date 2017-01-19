Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 20

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Retail California
▪ 8,320 square feet of retail space at the southwest corner of Park Avenue and Court Street in Pixley from FD Partners LLC to Family Dollar. John Lee and Lewis Smith were the agents.
▪ 8,320 square feet of retail space at the southwest corner of California and Walnut avenues in Fresno from FD Partners LLC to Family Dollar. Lee and Smith were the agents.
▪ 1,054 square feet of retail space at 22 Shaw Ave. in Clovis from 5561 Sultana LLC to Landon Vu. Nick Frechou and Michael Arfsten were the agents representing the landlord in cooperation with Cha Xiong of Diamond Realty, who represented the tenant.
▪ 10,600 square feet of retail space at 458 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis from A&A Tarzana Plaza LP to Yong Pan. Arfsten and Michael Kennedy of Retail California were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,281 square feet of office space at 2900 Fresno St., Suite 108, in Fresno from Fortress Investments to Praveen Buddiga, M.D. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,600 square feet of office space at 2900 Fresno St., Suite 105, in Fresno from Fortress Investments to Fresno Community Hospital. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 21,824 square feet of warehouse space at 5745 E. Fountain Way in Fresno from James D. and Deborah J. Christian to CableCom LLC. Nick Audino was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 1,260 square feet at 2147 Herndon Ave., Suite 103, in Clovis from Butler Investment Group to Breckenridge Insurance Services Inc. Brett Todd, Michael Schuh and Bobby Fena were the agents in cooperation with Colliers International, New York.
DEVELOPMENTS
Retail California
▪ 56,744 square feet of land at the northwest corner of Park Avenue and Court Street in Pixley from Rajwant Kaur to FD Partners LLC. Lee and Smith were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 297 acres of vacant land near Highway 33 and Interstate 5 in Santa Nella from San Luis Ranch LP to Santa Nella Ranch 297 LLC. Jeff Wolpert and Dick Ellsworth were the agents representing the seller in cooperation with Malcom Rickards of Brown, Stevens, Elmore & Sparre, who represented the buyer.
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 107-unit motel at 4061 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Kanti-Shanta of Fresno, CA Inc to Linger Chu. Ron Stumpf was the broker in cooperation with Alexandra Stumpf, Real Estate Broker.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 7,395 square feet at 3215 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno from Vaughn Koligian Jr. to Manjit Multani and Rajinder Kaur. Terri Giovacchini was the agent.
