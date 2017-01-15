United Ag opens health clinic in Visalia

UnitedAg is opening its first clinic in Visalia to help farmworker families receive quick and convenient health care services without co-pays or deductibles for most plans.
The member-owned agricultural trade association, based in Irvine, represents more than 600 organizations in California and Arizona including growers, shippers, processors, producers and cooperatives. It helps provide its members with employee benefits, promotes their interests with lawmakers, and helps them comply with legislation and regulation.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday,the organization will celebrate the grand opening of its Health & Wellness Clinic at 315 S. Johnson St. Visalia-based Elite Corporate Medical Services will operate the clinic.
The building has four medical exam rooms, a wellness coaching room, provider offices, on-site lab services and a lobby area. It emphasizes personalized care and short wait times providing a range of services from acute and episodic care to health-risk, disease management, wellness and prevention.
“This first UnitedAg clinic represents a new model in health and wellness – one that delivers the comprehensive, high-quality services that ag workers and their families need at a cost they can actually afford,” said Kirti Mutatkar, the company’s president and chief executive officer.
“At the same time, our clinic’s operating model focuses on helping to lower our member organizations’ employee health-coverage costs by treating health problems early, before they worsen, reducing unnecessary emergency-room visits, and lowering worker absenteeism.”
For more information, visit unitedag.org or call 559-967-0147.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments