Check for contractor licenses before hiring a company to make storm repairs

The Contractors State License Board is reminding people to be aware of construction laws to avoid becoming victims as property owners look to make repairs after the series of rain storms pounded the region.
The first step is hiring a licensed contractor, the board said. It is against state law to contract for home improvements or construction jobs valued at $500 or more without a state-issued contractor license.
Property owners can verify a contractor’s license by going to the board’s website cslb.ca.gov or calling 800-321-2752. Penalties for first-time unlicensed contracting include up to six months in jail or up to $5,000 in fines.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
